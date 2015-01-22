Woodbury - Cover Band in Murfreesboro, TN

Band members are Matt Ward - Vocals,

Tyler Tipton - Drums,

Daniel Campbell - Rhythm Guitar/Mandolin,

Brian Morton - Lead Guitar,

Nick Sherrod - Bass Guitar,

Michael Waggoner - Keyboard.





Their hometown is Woodbury, TN. They are a band

that originally started playing together six years ago in -- you guessed it -- Woodbury, Tennessee! They play it all.





They like Matchbox 20, Hootie & The Blowfish, Creed, Jimi Hendrix, Chris Young, Goo Goo Dolls, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Incubus, Shinedown.





They were influenced by Black Crowes, Johnny Cash, Weezer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Staind, Tom Petty.





You can reach them at 615-943-9433.