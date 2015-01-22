Woodbury - Cover Band in Murfreesboro, TN

The find of the week! Woodbury Cover Band.
Checking out this band's Facebook page, I found they are a very good band and totally worth a mention. When they say they are All Genres, that's what they mean. They featured one of my faves: House of the Rising Sun. Check them out. The link to their Facebook page is at the bottom.
Band members are Matt Ward - Vocals, Tyler Tipton - Drums, Daniel Campbell - Rhythm Guitar/Mandolin, Brian Morton - Lead Guitar, Nick Sherrod - Bass Guitar, Michael Waggoner - Keyboard.
Their hometown is Woodbury, TN. They are a band that originally started playing together six years ago in -- you guessed it -- Woodbury, Tennessee! They play it all.
They like Matchbox 20, Hootie & The Blowfish, Creed, Jimi Hendrix, Chris Young, Goo Goo Dolls, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luke Bryan, Incubus, Shinedown.
They were influenced by Black Crowes, Johnny Cash, Weezer, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Staind, Tom Petty.
You can reach them at 615-943-9433.
