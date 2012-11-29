Cannonwire





This band from nearby Lynchburg is funky and fun. Playing alternative bluegrass, this band will tickle your ears and make you smile with a little something for everyone.





Posted in:

Making bluegrass out of contemporary songs is one of the specialties of the band, Out and Runnin. Listening to the song, Ain't No Sunshine, makes you think that's the way the song should have been played all along, as they take their own sound and wind it around making the old song rise from the ashes. So the person new to bluegrass will have something they can also recognize and appreciate.