The Joe Harvey Band recently played at the McMinnville VFW the Friday after Thanksgiving. If you were there, you got to hear 14,400,000 milliseconds of YAM POWERED ROCK & ROLL. "

This year we're reaching deep into the JHB covers catalog and pulling out some tunes that the last time we played them, Joe didn't have a beard." He has a beard and a true rock sound with a hard hitting band behind them. Worth the money, if you get the chance to see them, GO.