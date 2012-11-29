Cannonwire

Looking for a place to eat some of the best BBQ and a place to listen to music? Collins River is located uptown in McMinnville, TN. Unique BBQ pork on a stick is excellent and they have a potato salad that is more like a stuffed baked potato all mixed up and is delicious, actually called Loaded Potato Salad. Here's their menu: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Collins-River-BBQ-Cafe/172711612810036?sk=app_205205622890888. Here's their facebook page link: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Collins-River-BBQ-Cafe/172711612810036. Downstairs they have a large dining room and upstairs is where the music is played. Brick on the wall, unique decorations, it's a must visit, especially when music is played. "Friend" them on Facebook to find their specials and who's playing. It's very affordable, too!