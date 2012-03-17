Thunder Creek to perform at Main Street LIVE!

Cannonwire









Well it's official! Thunder Creek will be playing Main Street LIVE on Friday June 29th. It will be a totally different show from last year, so says Brian Vinson, one of the singers of the group. Personally, I can't wait.





Thunder Creek is a group located in McMinnville Tennessee who play Billboard music from the 60's, 70's and 80's, but mostly 70's.. You can catch them playing at different venues in and around Warren County, at the VFW along with Main Street LIVE.









Members are Nicky Bouldin-lead guitar, vocals; Steve Harvey-rhythm and lead guitar, vocals ; Dale Davis-keyboards, Billy Wood-drums, Alec Davis-bass guitar, Brian Vinson-vocals, and Lisa Davis-vocals.