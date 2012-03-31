Playing classic hillbilly music, the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band features the talents of "Lonesome" Lester Armistead, jug; Leroy Troy, banjo; David "Ferg" Ferguson, bass fiddle; Dan Kelly, fiddle; and Mike Armistead, guitar.
These guys liven up any stage in the state of Tennessee on any given weekend and have played in such places from the Grand Ole Opry, to the Arts Center in Cannon County. Their tour this year though takes them all over the US, even as far as Canada.
The latest CD, Screams From The Holler was just released on March 30th. Right now, they're kicking off a mini tour to promote the new CD. It includes such favorites as the Wabash Cannonball, Frankie & Johnnie, Kansas City Star, Highborn Gal, Bed Of Roses, I’m Alone Again, Sick, Sober & Sorry and Country Boy.
Not on the free list, but on the not expensive list as far as tickets go, they are worth the money it costs to go and see them.
Their extreme country antics, from authentic country dress to authentic bluegrass music are worth watching and will generally keep you in stitches from the beginning to the end. These guys will keep your foot a-tappin' and your heart happy.
They're outstanding playing with Marty Stewart and one of my all-time favorites, Whoa Mule Whoa.
Also see the Opry's site: http://www.opry.com/artists/t/TennesseeMafiaJugBand.html and their site: http://www.tennesseemafiajugband.com/.