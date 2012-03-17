|Lonnie Jones & Hard Drive at Larry's Grand Ole Garage & Bluegrass , 2010
Every 1st and 3rd Saturday night of each month multiple bluegrass bands and performers from the Nashville area play at Larry's Grand Ole Garage & Bluegrass Music Park located in Madison, Tennessee.
Most nights you will hear bluegrass bands Lonnie Jones & Hard Drive,Southbound and Sunny Mountain Bluegrasss.
Additional Nashville area bluegrass bands, like Leipers Fork Bluegrass, Uncut Grass, Southern Flavor, Runaway Freight, Mixt Company, Mile 5 andFade2Blue Bluegrass, drop in and play from time to time, as well as performers Daniel Rothwell, Bill Hassell, Tuck, and Jack & Betty Whitman.